RMD Reminisces Over Ragaling His Late Mother About His First Trip to London

Richard Mode Damijo aka RMD is currently in the Queen’s land at the moment and of course blessed the timeline with a classic image of himself strutting the streets of London.

The veteran Nollywood actor and grandfather took a trip down memory lane as he recalled regaling his late mother with stories about his first time in London.

RMD noted that out of all of the things he shared with his late mother, she was most impressed by the fact that white folks were the hired help; driving him around, serving him at the hotel, etc. He noted that this used to be a status symbol back in the day.

RMD who posted a photo of a white woman shining his shoe, wondered what his mother would have said had she been alive to see the photo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...