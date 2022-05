RMD has a dopple ganger out there and is looking forward to one day meeting him.

The veteran Nollywood actor posted a video of a suave gentleman, dancing off to Mavin Records’ new hit, ‘Overdose.’

RMD revealed that he has been tagged in a lot of posts by fans asking whether he is related to the man in question but confirmed that they are in no way related.

He however praised his dopple ganger’s smooth moves and revealed that he would love to meet the man so they can bust some moves together.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...