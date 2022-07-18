Monday, July 18, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RMD Follows in Sola Shobowale’s Wake, Heads to Bollywood

Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD is headed to Bollywood!

Following in the wake of hair younger colleague, Sola Who made the announcement last week, the veteran Nollywood star is also set to make his movie debut in the second highest producing movie industry in the world.

RMD made Hsi announcement via his Instagram page on Sunday evening, with a photo which read, “RMD goes to India: Breaking News.”

The 61-year-old actor added that he will be working with the talented Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, who made the Netflix hit, ‘Namaste Wahala’ in which he starred.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

