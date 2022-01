RMD is totally in awe if the woman he calls his wife and cannot hide his excitement as she clocked the golden jubilee mark.

The veteran Nollywood actor took to social media to celebrate his wife, Jumobi as she clocks 50 today, January 27, 2022.

“Happy 50th birthday love of my life. Totally killing the 5th floor. My smallie of that year,” he captioned his post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...