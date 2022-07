Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD is a hale, hearty and handsome 61-year-old man.

The Nollywood veteran actor released new photos to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday, July 6.

The Nigerian national treasure expressed his gratitude to family, staff, colleagues, business partners and folks in the creative industry that have allowed him “shoot his shot.”

He also added that birthdays are an opportunity to look both forward and backward and all he can see is God’s grace on his life.

