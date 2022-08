RMD, Bisola Aiyeola and Beverly Naya have come together to form a sort of singing group and we’re waiting to see what else they churn up.

The Nollywood actors decided to get together to put up a one-of-a-kind performance while on the set of their latest film project.

With RMD on the guitar and as lead vocalist, Bisola as the background singer and Beverly Naya as singer and dancer, the trio took on Asa’s ‘Fire on the Mountain’ in a unique remix of their own. Watch their performance below.

