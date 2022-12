Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD and his lovely wife, Jumobi Mofe-Damijo are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary.

The veteran Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page to mark the auspicious occasion by posting a photo of himself and his beloved.

RMD noted that he already received permission to post on social media from Jumobi who shies away from it.

“22 years and counting! Thank you Abk!” He captioned the post.

