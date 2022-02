The ‘Drop It’ challenge is all the rave on social media at the moment especially TikTok and some of Nollywood’s finest have jumped on the trend.

Alexx Ekubo posted a clip of fellow cast members in the set of Roger Ofime’s new film, Conversations in Transit where himself, Osas Ighodaro, Rahma Sauda and the rest of the cast dropped it real low.

They didn’t excuse grandpa RMD from the challenge as he got down with the rest of them.

Watch the cute clip below.

