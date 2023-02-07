Rivers Govt reapproves stadium for Atiku’s rally

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says the state government has re-issued the approval for the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in the state to host its presidential campaign rally.

The Rivers State Government had on January 31 withdrawn the initial approval of January 11 on the grounds that credible intelligence and recent development show that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation is working in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers.

The government said it understood that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation was intending to share the approved facility with the APC whose activities are characterised by violence and destruction.

However, the state PDP Campaign rally in the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area on Tuesday, Wike said the government reapproved the use of the venue after pleas by many personalities.

The governor also spoke on the crisis in the PDP, even as he faulted the comment by the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu that a member of the G5 visited him (Ayu).

Wike said the claim was false as no member of the group of five PDP governors advocating for the Southern Chairmanship of the party will visit Ayu.

He said nobody can blackmail the G5 governors to drop the political advocacy, because it is a fight they must surely win.

Wike insisted that no man can chase them away from the party they built.

The Rivers governor and for others have consistently demanded the resignation of Ayu as a preoccupation to support PDP flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

