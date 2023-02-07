Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Rivers Govt reapproves stadium for Atiku’s rally

Politics

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says the state government has re-issued the approval for the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in the state to host its presidential campaign rally.

The Rivers State Government had on January 31 withdrawn the initial approval of January 11 on the grounds that credible intelligence and recent development show that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation is working in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers.

The government said it understood that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation was intending to share the approved facility with the APC whose activities are characterised by violence and destruction.

However, the state PDP Campaign rally in the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area on Tuesday, Wike said the government reapproved the use of the venue after pleas by many personalities.

The governor also spoke on the crisis in the PDP, even as he faulted the comment by the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu that a member of the G5 visited him (Ayu).

Wike said the claim was false as no member of the group of five PDP governors advocating for the Southern Chairmanship of the party will visit Ayu.

He said nobody can blackmail the G5 governors to drop the political advocacy, because it is a fight they must surely win.

Wike insisted that no man can chase them away from the party they built.

The Rivers governor and for others have consistently demanded the resignation of Ayu as a preoccupation to support PDP flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Latest

News

BREAKING: Petrol Marketers order nationwide shutdown

0
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has...
Celebrity

Zlatan, baby mama spark breakup rumours

0
Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile and his baby mama, Davita Lamai,...
Celebrity

Singer Ruger Buys Brand New Range Rover

0
Ruger has joined the elite gang if celebrities who own Range Rovers in their garages.
Celebrity

Singer Portable Takes to the Street to Share Food

0
Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has certified himself a philanthropist with his latest act.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

BREAKING: Petrol Marketers order nationwide shutdown

0
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has...
Celebrity

Zlatan, baby mama spark breakup rumours

0
Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile and his baby mama, Davita Lamai,...
Celebrity

Singer Ruger Buys Brand New Range Rover

0
Ruger has joined the elite gang if celebrities who own Range Rovers in their garages.
Celebrity

Singer Portable Takes to the Street to Share Food

0
Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has certified himself a philanthropist with his latest act.
News

Turkey Quake: How my wife, children and I escaped death – Nigerian narrates ordeal

0
A Turkey-based Nigerian, Emmanuel Olaitan Johnson, has recounted how...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BREAKING: Petrol Marketers order nationwide shutdown

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has ordered its members to suspend all operations nationwide. This was contained in a statement signed by...
Read more

Zlatan, baby mama spark breakup rumours

Emmanuel Offor -
Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile and his baby mama, Davita Lamai, appear to be having a strained relationship as they unfollow each other on Instagram. Davita Lamai,...
Read more

Singer Ruger Buys Brand New Range Rover

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Ruger has joined the elite gang if celebrities who own Range Rovers in their garages.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: