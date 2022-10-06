Rivers Assembly passes motion to derecognize Omehia as former governor

The Rivers State House of Assembly has passed a motion to derecognise Celestine Omehia, as a former Governor of Rivers State.

The motion was moved by the Leader of the House, Martin Amaewmule, to reverse an earlier resolution of the 8th Assembly on June 30, 2015, which compelled the Executive Arm, headed by Governor Nyesom Wike to recognise Omehia as a former Governor and be accorded all entitlements, privileges and benefits.

He argued that the continued recognition of Omehia in that capacity will be in breach of the Supreme Court judgement which in 2007 removed Celestine Omehia as a Governor for not being the duly elected candidate in that year’s election.

The lawmaker also submitted a copy of the Nigerian Weekly Law Report that contains the landmark judgement which removed Omehia from office and declared Rotimi Amaechi as the duly elected candidate of the PDP at the time and the right person to occupy the office of the Governor.

He said the motion is being moved now to reverse the earlier resolution because the 9th Assembly has a better knowledge and particulars on the said Supreme Court Judgement.

Amaewmule’s motion was seconded by the Whip of the House, Evans Bipi.

During the debate, some of the lawmakers requested that a specific decision be made on what action to be taken if Celestine Omehia fails to refund the monetary benefits.

On his part, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani said the house was right in taking the decision because no law is absolute.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...