Rivers APC Guber candidate, Tonye Cole deletes congratulatory Facebook post to Tinubu

Politics

The All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Cole has deleted a post on his verified Facebook page congratulating the president-elect, Bola Tinubu over his victory at the Saturday’s presidential election.

Following the declaration of Bola Tinubu as winner of the just concluded presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mr. Cole posted a congratulatory message for Tinubu on his verified Facebook page.

The post, however, received attacks from commenters believed to be supporters of Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP.

A check Friday revealed that the post has been deleted after the backlash from Obidients who believe that the presidential poll was rigged in the state.

There are indications that Cole may be expecting large votes from LP supporters who are angered by the alleged rigging of the presidential poll.

