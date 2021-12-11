Rita Ora Reveals She Froze Her Eggs, Calls it Best Thing She Ever Did

Rita Ora has revealed that she had her eggs frozen when she was younger.

The singer who is currently dating Thor director, Taika Waititi revealed this is a new and candid interview with The Independent.

While gushing about her romance with Waititi, revealing that she didn’t expect to find love with him, the pop singer said freezing her eggs was the ‘best thing she ever did’ in a candid new interview.

Rita Ora who shared that she would ‘love to have a nice big family’ said froze her eggs aged 24 and then again at 27 after seeking the advice of her doctor.

Ora opened about her decision to do this saying,

‘I’d love to have a nice big family! I think as women, we put that pressure on ourselves, subconsciously, because we feel like that is our duty – to create and give life.

‘So, I just wanted to not worry about it. And I didn’t after, and it was the best thing I ever did.’

She added that she is keen to keep her relationship out of the spotlight and ‘protect it’, before saying she has changed the way she dates in the public eye now.

‘I didn’t expect to find love in Australia, nor was I looking for it.’

‘I think protecting something that you really care about, you’ve got to have a sense of privacy a little bit. I wouldn’t have known that if I didn’t go through what I went through in the past,’ she said.

When asked to elaborate she said she used to be ‘so trusting and sometimes oversharing.’

