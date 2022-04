Congratulations again to Rita Dominic!

The legendary actress who tied the knots with her partner in her hometown in Imo State. Fans all over the world celebrated with her on that day, with many sharing their gorgeous photos.

And Rita is thankful.

Posting on her Twitter, she said, simply, “Thank you,” the post complete with heart emojis.

Check it out, and her response to a fan:

Thank you 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️ — Rita Dominic (@ritaUdominic) April 21, 2022

