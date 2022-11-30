Rita Dominic Shares How UAE Ban Almost Ruined Her Wedding

Rita Dominic is currently on her honeymoon after the euphoria of her white wedding in Yorkshire, England over the weekend but things didn’t nearly go as planned.

The actress who has since updated her Instagram bio to reflect her new surname, Anosike, took to the media sharing platform to reveal how the UAE Ban on Nigerians nearly ruined her wedding.

In an appreciation post to her wedding dress designer, Michael 5inco, on Tuesday, November 29, the Nollywood actress thanked him for his hardwork and patience in making her dream dress despite being on different continents.

She went on to thank Michael Nardi whom she noted came through, due to the UAE ban on Nigerians and other nationalities back in October,. She added that he went over and beyond to ensure her wedding gown fit; making all necessary alterations and final fitting.

“Thank God for a beautiful weekend full of love and joy. Thank you to @michael5inco for making my dream wedding gown. It was lot of hard work and patience since we were in two different countries. The UAE ban almost ruined it all but designer @michael_nardi_ who you see in this video came to the rescue by going and above and beyond to make the necessary alterations and final fittings. So huge hugs to both.

She also extended her gratitude to the dream team who worked on making her the epitome of a beautiful bride on her wedding day.

“Thank you to my dream team who worked hard to get me looking good in this gown. Love you all from the bottom of my heart.”

