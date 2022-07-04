Rita Dominic Mocks Herself for Height Deficiency

Rita Dominic is taking a crack at herself before anyone else does it and having fun while at it.

The recently married Nollywood actress mocked herself on social media for failing to hit a major height requirement.

Rita tweeted a self-deprecating joke, which wondered where she was when ‘height was being shared.’

She wrote, “Sometimes I wonder where I was when height was being shared..,” along with a couple of emojis.

Sometimes I wonder where I was when height was being shared.. 🙄😂😅 — Rita Dominic (@ritaUdominic) July 3, 2022

