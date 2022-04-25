Rita Dominic Formally Welcomed into Anosike Family Compound

Rita Dominic has been formally Welcomed into her husband’s family compound.

The actress who we’d business man and This Day publisher, Fidelis Anosike last week in a talk-of the-town wedding that had the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry and dignitaries in attendance, culminated in that event.

A clip from the ceremony which saw the older Anosike women dressed in matching white blouses and matching rappers, was shared on social media on Sunday.

The women gathered around Rita Dominic singing and dancing as she also danced her way into her new compound.

