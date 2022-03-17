Thursday, March 17, 2022
ADANNE

Rita Dominic Drags Trolls Who Called Her Out for Criticising Political Jobbers

Rita Dominic rarely gets embroiled in social media drama but she had it out for some trolls who had unkind things to say when she called out some political jobbers.

The drama started when she asked why these jobbers get edgy when people speak about the current state of affairs in the country.

“What’s happening? Someone complains about electricity or water or education, similar looking accounts will rush to the tweet to insult them. Is that the new strategy to win election?” she asked.

A troll got triggered. “Stick to what you know please,” the troll said.

To which she replied: “First of all remove the photograph of a good man from your display photo… If you had any sense you would understand why.”

See the exchange:

