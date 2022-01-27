Rita Dominic Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Hit Movie, The Meeting

We can’t believe it’s been ten years since Rita Dominic and The Audrey Silva Company premiered the hit flick, “The Meeting” at the cinemas.

The actress took to her Instagram to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the romantic comedy which starred relatively new face of Femi Jacobs as the male lead playing the character of Makinde Esho. It also starred Linda Ejiofor as the female lead.

Rita Dominic posted a throwback photo from the media tour of the film from 2012. The image showed Rita posing alongside Nse Ikpe-Etim, Femi Jacobs and Linda and she captioned it,

“Throwback to 2012 media tour for @audreysilvang movie The Meeting. It’s been 10 years since we premiered this movie.”

