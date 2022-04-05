Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike Finally Set to Tie The Knot, Release Pre-wedding Photos

Rita Dominic and her lover, Fidelis Anosike are finally going on that date down the aisle.

The beautiful Nollywood megastar and her Daily Times Newspaper publisher and founder of Folio Media Group are ready to say yes to forever.

According to reps for Dominic, the couple who “got engaged some time ago and have privately been putting plans together for their upcoming nuptials.”

As we count down to the big day, the couple released gorgeous photos of themselves that is sure to get folks drooling and we can’t get enough. The love and happiness in their eyes tell us everything we need to know – they are absolutely smitten ready to take on forever!

Recall that Rita Dominic revealed her partner in December 2020 in an Instagram post and had kept a low profile prior to the news.

The wedding ceremony is set to hold on April 18th and 18th in Imo State and friends of the bride will start receiving invitations for her bridal shower this week.

See some of their photos below.

