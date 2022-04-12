Riot breaks out in Port Harcourt prison

A fight broke out among inmates of the Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional Centre following a misunderstanding between some senior and junior prisoners.

The clash which began in the early hours of Monday, emanated from an attempt by some of the Inmates to discipline one of their erring colleagues. Unfortunately the Inmate died thus triggering violent reaction from friends of the deceased inmate.

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Command of the Port Harcourt Correctional Service, Juliet Ofoni, the situation which almost degenerated into a riot, was quickly brought under control by their armed personnel, assured by other security agencies.

Ofoni said those who sustained injuries in the fracas have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

She added that the State Controller of the Service, Alex Oditah, has constituted a panel of inquiry to immediately investigate the incident.

He assured the general public of the safety of all inmates under his command, noting that, anyone found culpable in the fracas will be dealt with according to the provisions of the law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...