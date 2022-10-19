Riot as police beat, teargas disabled athletes during protest [Video]

A riot is presently going on In Surulere Area of Lagos State.

Some disabled athletes had throng the road to protest against the government over unpaid salaries but men of the Nigeria police force in response resorted to using tear gas and man handling the protesters.

According to eye witness, the protest was a peaceful one until the police officers reacted with show of force which was described as heavy handed and unnecessary.

See video of the incident shared on Twitter below…

The Nigerian Police Force needs retraining on Conflict Management, De escalation and Civilian Engagement. Their actions today at Surulere against the disabled sportsmen was Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/TODq94wTly — LT. Aldo Raine (@Fabams) October 19, 2022

