Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty “Fluff It Up” Collection is Finally Here

Rihanna is back with new goodies for her fans.

The singer-designer and boss of Savage X Fenty, took to her social media recently to share that her holiday collection “Fluff It Up” is here.

According to Complex, this collection includes “ultra-soft loungewear pieces, such as high-waisted pajama pants, mohair-style halter bralettes, mockneck catsuits, short robes with removable self-belts, and thigh-high slipper stockings. Most of the designs are available in sizes XS to 3X, and are presented in navy blue and kelly green colorways; the latter of which is one of RiRi’s favorite colors.”

Check here out as she models it:

