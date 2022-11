Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has released the new soundtrack – Rihanna’s song “Born Again,” which makes it her second contribution to the album.

The single was written by The-Dream, who also wrote RiRi’s 2007 hit “Umbrella.”

“I’d give my heart to this place/I’d give my whole soul and whatever it takes, never run away,” she sings on the emotional song. “And I’d relive this just to see your face again/I know that you’d do the same, born again.”

Listen below:

