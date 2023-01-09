Rihanna Teases Super Bowl Merch

Rihanna is all set and ready for her Super Bowl halftime performance.

The singer who will be taking over the Super Bowl field in February, teased merchandise for her upcoming performance via her verified Instagram account.

In the short clip, the ‘Disturbia’ crooner is seen wearing a black Fenty hoodie with the iconic photo that was used to announce her Super Bowl performance where she is holding a football. The hoodie is part of a Savage X Fenty collection the star dropped in honour of her upcoming halftime show.

