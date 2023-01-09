Search
Rihanna Teases Super Bowl Merch

Rihanna is all set and ready for her Super Bowl halftime performance.

The singer who will be taking over the Super Bowl field in February, teased merchandise for her upcoming performance via her verified Instagram account.

In the short clip, the ‘Disturbia’ crooner is seen wearing a black Fenty hoodie with the iconic photo that was used to announce her Super Bowl performance where she is holding a football. The hoodie is part of a Savage X Fenty collection the star dropped in honour of her upcoming halftime show.

Sports

Atiku not sick, in London to meet UK Govt – PDP

0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its 2023 presidential...
Sports

Roberto Martinez appointed Portugal head coach

0
Former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez has been...
News

Breaking: Kwara House leader is dead

0
Leader of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Magaji...
News

Just In: Dokpesi cleared and released by London police

0
The management of AIT says Raymond Dokpesi, founder of...

Atiku not sick, in London to meet UK Govt – PDP

Emmanuel Offor -
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is not sick but in “super form healthwise”. One of the spokespersons for...
Roberto Martinez appointed Portugal head coach

Emmanuel Offor -
Former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez has been appointed Portugal head coach. The Spaniard, 49, replaces Fernando Santos, who resigned after Portugal's quarter-final defeat by Morocco...
Breaking: Kwara House leader is dead

Emmanuel Offor -
Leader of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Magaji Olawoyin is dead. Olawoyin died in the early hours of Monday after a protracted illness, sources...
