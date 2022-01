A gift from you to you on Valentine’s Day is none another than a bomb set of SavageXFenty lingeries as seen on Rihanna.

The singer and business mogul scorched Instagram to ashes with new photos of herself in a red lacy number that grabbed heads abs hearts.

Striking sultry poses in the plunging V-neckline bodysuit paired with red mesh stockings, Rihanna is serving inspiration for Valentine Day without doubt.

