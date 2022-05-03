Rihanna Shuts Down MET Gala in Marble

Though Rihanna was not present at the MET Gala for this year’s event, she still shut it down from the comfort of her home.

The fashion-centric pregnant singer, and businesswoman revealed a stunning sculpture of her pregnant self courtesy the MET Museum on her Instagram page.

The marble sculpture paid tribute the the expectant mum, and was made from the cover photo of Rihanna’s Vogue Magazine shoot which had her in a form fitting red lace one piece.

“Shut down the met in marble! What’s more glider than that? Lol! Thank [email protected] and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! Y’all bad for this one!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...