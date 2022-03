Rihanna continues to bless fans with photos of her pregnancy.

The singer-designer has taken to her social media to share new photos of herself and her baby bump at the Oscars after-party held this weekend, adding to the archive of photos of her stunning pregnancy we all can’t stop talking about.

“Me and my date for Oscar Gold Party,” she captioned her photos.

Check her out:

me and my date for Oscar Gold Party #bump22 pic.twitter.com/Wycuxc21OS — Rihanna (@rihanna) March 31, 2022

