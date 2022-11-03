Rihanna Shares Fans’ Reactions to Her New Single, ‘Lift Me Up

Rihanna got a lot of her fans emotional after she made her return to the music scene following a 7-year hiatus with the release of her latest single, ‘Lift Me Up’.

The singer and mother of one who sang the soundtrack for the new Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, took to her Instagram to share the reactions of some of her fans.

In a video she posted on her page, Rihanna showed many of her fans emotional and some even in tears as the beautiful ballad began playing. She captioned the clip with a Navy emoji, referencing her fans called the Navy.

