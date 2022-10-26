Rihanna Set to Return With New Song for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Rihanna is about to bless the world with a new song.

This was confirmed by Marvel Studios, which announced that the singer will be dropping a new song this Friday as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

And this heartwarming news comes almost six years after her last song.

Next year, she will be headlining the Super Bowl Half Time show, and fans can’t wait to embrace her new music.

See the Marvel announcement:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...