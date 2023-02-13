Rihanna reveals she’s pregnant during Super Bowl half-time show

Rihanna delivered an electrifying and hit-heavy half-time show at Sunday’s Super Bowl, but social media went into meltdown when the singer revealed she’s pregnant with her second child.

In an interview last week, the Bajan singer was asked if there would be any surprises during her performance at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.

“I’m thinking about bringing someone,” she replied. “I’m not sure, we’ll see.”

Naturally, fans assumed she was talking about one of the many artists she’s collaborated with during her illustrious career.

But she was in fact hinting that she was pregnant with her second child.

The singer may have failed to debut any new music during her performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl, but the baby bump she debuted instead almost broke the internet.

Wearing an all-red custom jumpsuit by Loewe, Rihanna appeared on one of several floating platforms which soared high above the crowd, as a swarm of energetic dancers, all dressed in white, gathered below.

The audience went wild as the singer launched straight into Better Have My Money – a somewhat ironic opener considering she is not being paid for her Super Bowl performance.

As the 34-year-old dazzled the crowd from on high, her dancers performed beneath her at breakneck speed, in a display of razor-sharp choreography which they would maintain throughout the whole performance.

It was a half-time show not short on spectacle, even once she had been lowered to the ground. Fireworks were let off above the stadium as she launched into the euphoric We Found Love.

Songs Rihanna performed at the show:

Better Have My Money Where Have You Been Only Girl (In The World) We Found Love Rude Boy Work Wild Thoughts Birthday Cake (instrumental) / Pour It Up All of the Lights Run This Town Umbrella Diamonds

