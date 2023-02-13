Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Rihanna reveals she’s pregnant during Super Bowl half-time show

Celebrity

Rihanna delivered an electrifying and hit-heavy half-time show at Sunday’s Super Bowl, but social media went into meltdown when the singer revealed she’s pregnant with her second child.

In an interview last week, the Bajan singer was asked if there would be any surprises during her performance at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.

“I’m thinking about bringing someone,” she replied. “I’m not sure, we’ll see.”

Naturally, fans assumed she was talking about one of the many artists she’s collaborated with during her illustrious career.

But she was in fact hinting that she was pregnant with her second child.

The singer may have failed to debut any new music during her performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl, but the baby bump she debuted instead almost broke the internet.

Wearing an all-red custom jumpsuit by Loewe, Rihanna appeared on one of several floating platforms which soared high above the crowd, as a swarm of energetic dancers, all dressed in white, gathered below.

Riri dazzled the with a series of hits on the night

The audience went wild as the singer launched straight into Better Have My Money – a somewhat ironic opener considering she is not being paid for her Super Bowl performance.

As the 34-year-old dazzled the crowd from on high, her dancers performed beneath her at breakneck speed, in a display of razor-sharp choreography which they would maintain throughout the whole performance.

It was a half-time show not short on spectacle, even once she had been lowered to the ground. Fireworks were let off above the stadium as she launched into the euphoric We Found Love.

Songs Rihanna performed at the show:

  1. Better Have My Money
  2. Where Have You Been
  3. Only Girl (In The World)
  4. We Found Love
  5. Rude Boy
  6. Work
  7. Wild Thoughts
  8. Birthday Cake (instrumental) / Pour It Up
  9. All of the Lights
  10. Run This Town
  11. Umbrella
  12. Diamonds

 

Latest

Politics

Allow old, now naira notes coexist for 12 months –Tinubu tells CBN

0
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...
News

Kano Govt shuts Supermarket for rejecting old Naira notes

0
The Kano State Consumer Protection Council has closed down...
Politics

2023: INEC has no candidate – Yakubu

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is...
Celebrity

Jolicoeur of De La Soul dies aged 54

0
David Jolicoeur, a founding member of the pioneering hip...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Allow old, now naira notes coexist for 12 months –Tinubu tells CBN

0
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...
News

Kano Govt shuts Supermarket for rejecting old Naira notes

0
The Kano State Consumer Protection Council has closed down...
Politics

2023: INEC has no candidate – Yakubu

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is...
Celebrity

Jolicoeur of De La Soul dies aged 54

0
David Jolicoeur, a founding member of the pioneering hip...
Lifestyle

Chiefs fight back to beat Eagles in Super Bowl Classic

0
The Kansas City Chiefs became NFL champions for the...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Allow old, now naira notes coexist for 12 months –Tinubu tells CBN

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow old and new...
Read more

Kano Govt shuts Supermarket for rejecting old Naira notes

Emmanuel Offor -
The Kano State Consumer Protection Council has closed down the Wellcare Supermarket after the management refused to accept old naira notes from customers. Governor Abdullahi...
Read more

2023: INEC has no candidate – Yakubu

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is not supporting any candidate or any political party in the forthcoming general elections, maintaining that...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: