Rihanna has shared heartwarming photos of her cousin, Tavon Alleyne, who was shot dead four years ago.

The 21-year-old relative was gunned down in the St Michael’s area of the island country, Barbados, on Boxing Day 2017. The singer joined the family at his funeral, and now, four years later, she remembers his warm smile and amiable presence.

“Miss you and dat smile cuz. #Tavon,” she wrote on her Instagram.

See her post.

