Rihanna has finally dropped her much-anticipated song, “Lift Me Up,” her first in many years.

And this turns out to be co-written by our one and only Tems, who the legend is praising for her penmanship.

“It’s the pen for me,” said Rihanna to Tems on Instagram.

The song is so contemplative and filled with soul; it has touched so many souls.

See their exchange below:

Listen to the song below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...