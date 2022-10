SavageXFenty has added loungewear to it’s ever growing list of merchandise and who better to model it than Rihanna.

The singer and new mum who is scheduled to headline the 2023 Superbowl halftime show, took to her Instagram page to announce the release of the latest addition to her clothing brand.

Putting on quite the show in the video she put up, Rihanna swirled around in the grey hooded sweatshirt with matching full body pants and captioned it, “thottin just got cozy….”

