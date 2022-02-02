Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty New Lipstick, Declares Herself an “Icon”

Rihanna is an icon. There is no arguing that.

The singer-designer has launched a new collection of lipsticks modeled in her likeness and named Fenty Icon.

“When it came down to creating the collection, I really wanted to add my personal touch,” she told ELLE.com exclusively. “We designed the bullet to fit perfectly into my cupid’s bow, which is really defined.”

The outlet adds: “Instead of the classic Fenty treatment of coming in every shade under the sun, this collection is purposefully edited: there are only 10 shades of versatile nudes and reds. The hydrating formula is spiked with hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, and amino acids for a creamy, plush texture—and it’s also the first refillable lip collection from the brand.”

And Rihanna adds: “The perfect red lip is the sexiest, most empowering thing you can put on when it comes to beauty. When you wear a red lip, it exudes confidence. I love that anyone can put it on and feel strong and sexy with just one swipe.”

Check her out:

introducing…ICON!! @fentybeauty’s new lipstick collection 💋💄a curated range of 10 bold reds & classic nudes. pic.twitter.com/jmVHYFPkpX — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 1, 2022

