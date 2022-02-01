“Rihanna is pregnant and I’m still single” — Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy shares her frustration

Nigerian singer and billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, has taken to Twitter to lament about being single.

The 29-year-old disc jockey shared her frustration shortly after news of Rihanna’s pregnancy broke out on social media.

Reacting to the news which got netizens rejoicing online, DJ Cuppy stated that the 33-year-old Barbadian singer is pregnant while she’s still single to stupor.

She tweeted, “Rihanna is pregnant and I’m still single”.

See her tweet below;

Rihanna is pregnant and I’m still single 🙃 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) January 31, 2022

A while ago, DJ Cuppy said that access to wealth does not guarantee happiness or peace of mind.

Recall that the 29-year-old recently spoke about battling depression and being body-shamed, among other things, while baring her heart during an Instagram live session with reality star, Kiddwaya.

She noted that at some point she battled depression, but no one believed her because they saw her as a rich kid with no problems.

Reacting to this, a fan identified as Asiwaju said that it was insightful to see Cuppy speak about her displeasure despite “having it better”.

Cuppy then quoted his tweet and explained that access to wealth is a privileged convenience, but does not guarantee happiness or peace of mind.

