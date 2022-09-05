Rihanna Helps Clean up New York Restaurant After Dinner with Friends

Rihanna extended her graciousness to help a restaurant clean up after they extended their opening hours for her and a few of her friends for a late-night dinner.

According to Page Six, the singer and businesswoman hit up Cavier Russe last week with a few of her closest pals. Ggiven that the restaurant was well past its closing time, the new mum showed her gratitude by offering to tidy up before leaving the celebrity hotspot in New York.

Rihanna, who welcomed her firstborn in May, treated herself and six girlfriends to caviar, sashimi bites, and champagne until 2 AM when she concluded her time at the eatery by “helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late,” a source revealed.

News of her kind deed comes just two months after she dethroned Kim Kardashian to become America’s youngest self-made female billionaire with a reported net worth of $1.4 billion thanks to the success of Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty. Her makeup products, in particular, have taken the cosmetics industry by storm, offering a wide range of shades for women of all skin tones, having generated a colossal $550 million in 2020 alone.

