Photos: Rihanna Fans Speculation that She’s Expecting a Girl Following Shopping Spree in Los Angeles

Rihanna has fans in a frenzy after fanning speculation as to the sex of her baby following a shopping spree in Los Angeles.

The expectant mum who is preparing for motherhood was she was seen shopping for baby clothes at a Target store on Tuesday, March 15.

Rihanna 33, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was caught on camera placing a small orange dress in her shopping cart.

This purchase has prompted speculation that she is expecting a baby girl.

According to Target.com, the Cat & Jack dress that caught Rihanna’s eye retails for just $18. But ever-careful of prying eyes, the mother-to-be was also captured checking out a wall of unisex baby socks and onesies.

See photos from her shipping spree.

