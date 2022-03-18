Friday, March 18, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Photos: Rihanna Fans Speculation that She’s Expecting a Girl Following Shopping Spree in Los Angeles

Rihanna has fans in a frenzy after fanning speculation as to the sex of her baby following a shopping spree in Los Angeles.

The expectant mum who is preparing for motherhood was she was seen shopping for baby clothes at a Target store on Tuesday, March 15.

Rihanna 33, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was caught on camera placing a small orange dress in her shopping cart.

This purchase has prompted speculation that she is expecting a baby girl.

According to Target.com, the Cat & Jack dress that caught Rihanna’s eye retails for just $18. But ever-careful of prying eyes, the mother-to-be was also captured checking out a wall of unisex baby socks and onesies.

See photos from her shipping spree.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: