Rihanna Confirms She’s Headlining 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna has finally confirmed that she will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime after plenty of confusing speculations.

The singer and new mum took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 25 to make the announcement after reports emerged earlier on Sunday that she was in talks to headline the show.

TMZ reported earlier this morning that NFL and Roc Nation were in talks with Rihanna to headline. The singer previously turned down the NFL halftime show in 2019 in support of Colin Kaepernick, but has remained a likely candidate for halftime show headliner for years. The NFL confirmed the news on Twitter with the same photo Rihanna posted to Instagram, captioned “Let’s GO.”

