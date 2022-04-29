Rihanna Celebrates Her First National Heroes Day

Rihanna isn’t letting ruin the celebration of her first National Heroes Day as a national hero of her home country Barbados.

The singer and expectant mum who was foisted the honour by the President of her country during their emancipation from Britain, took to her Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

Rihanna shared photos from the official ceremony which held months ago as she noted the absolute to be among great men and women who have come before her and held the title in committment to Barbados.

She promised to cherish the memories forever and continue to represent the Bajan people and Barbados to the fullest whole expressing gratitude to the women in the helm of affairs; Prime Minister and President of her country.

