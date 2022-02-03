Rihanna Breaks Silence on Pregnancy, Bares Growing Baby Bump

The internet was sent into an overdrive earlier on the week after pictures of a very pregnant Rihanna taking a stroll in NYC with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky hit the internet.

The singer, fashion and business mogul has finally broken her silence on the news as she shared new photos of herself.

The gorgeous mum-to-be took to her Instagram to post a new photo of herself in a bright orange jersey which she lifted up to show off her growing bump.

She also shared some of the photos that broke the internet and announced her pregnancy, captioning them,

“How the gang pulled up to black history month”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...