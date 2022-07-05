Rihanna Becomes America’s Youngest Self-made Billionaire

Rihanna is winning on all fronts as she has been named America’s youngest self-made billionaire.

The 34-year-old superstar who welcomed her first child with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky back in May, made Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest self-made women for the third year in a row, ranking 21st overall.

The new mum is the only billionaire under 40 on the list, making her now the youngest SELF-MADE billionaire woman in the US!

Rihanna’s net worth currently sits at $1.4 billion, partly from her successful music career. Most of her earnings come from her other businesses including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty.

According to Forbes, reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian is reportedly behind Riri, coming in at second place.

