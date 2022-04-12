Rihanna Bares it All for May Issue of Vogue Magazine

Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Rihanna is bumping and glowing as the cover girl for the May issue of Vogue Magazine.

The singer and business mogul who is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky opened up about fashion, romance, and what it’s like to carry the bump seen around the world. Plus, a small update on that long-awaited record.

Rihanna who has redefined maternity fashion since getting pregnant said,

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Ever the fashion trendsetter, she sported a different number of looks for her interview with Vogue for the issue including baring it all, wearing only a jacket and gloves.

She was photographed by @AnnieLeibovitz, Styled by @alex_jordan_harrington and @illjahjah.

Check out some of the looks and behind-the-scene clips from the interview.

