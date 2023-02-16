Rihanna, Asap Rocky and son dazzle on the cover of British Vogue

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are showing off their baby boy in style.

The couple and their little one, who was born in May 2022, graced the cover of British Vogue’s March issue, which was published online Wednesday, February 15. The trio looked breathtaking in all-black ensembles as they walked the beach in the dreamy opening photo.

The “Umbrella” singer, 34, dazzled in an embroidered halter dress as the “Peso” rapper, 34, looked edgy in a leather vest and coordinating black pants. Their son was as precious as ever in tiny black bloomers.

Rocky was photographed kissing the little bundle of joy as Rihanna held her beau’s hand and walked ahead. The Barbados native stunned with smoky eye makeup and had her hair styled in a distressed mullet.

Inside the issue, Rihanna was captured cradling her son, looking glamorous in a velvet ensemble and sheer gloves. Elsewhere in the spread, the musicians were seen sharing an intimate embrace. For that shot, Rihanna rocked a one-shoulder gown by Valentino.

In the interview — which comes just days after the “Man Down” songstress revealed she and Rocky are expecting their second child — Rihanna opened up about motherhood and how welcoming a child has changed her life.

“It’s legendary,” the Grammy winner said of being a parent. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever … You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself to get that far because … it doesn’t matter.”

Rihanna told Vogue her son’s birth was “beautiful,” gushing that she still “cannot believe it.”

