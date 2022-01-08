Rihanna Announces Launch of Physical SavageXFenty Stores Across The US

Fans of SavageXFenty brand are in for exciting times as Rihanna has announced that physical stores are coming to cities all over United States.

The business mogul and former singer shared the news via her Instagram page on Friday, January 7, 2020, mentioning some major cities the store will be set up in.

Rihanna revelaed that first locations for the retail stores include, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Houston, Los Angeles and Washington DC and she couldn’t wait for customers to experience SavageXFenty shopping in real life.

“2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!

“Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl…. our very first locations: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. watch the @savagexfenty feed for details 👀,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...