Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally a family of three as they have welcomed their first child together.

PEOPLE confirmed that the 34-yesr-okd “Diamonds” singer and her rapper boyfriend are home in Los Angeles with their newborn.

A source close to the couple told the magazine that; “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.”

The Grammy winner first revealed in January that she was expecting her first child with Rocky, 33. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is “excited to be a mom” and “couldn’t be happier.

The Fenty Beauty boss who served iconic maternity fashion throughout her pregnancy journey can now add mother to the many hats she already wears.

