Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Set to Wed After Baby’s Birth

It looks like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have both the birth of their first child and a wedding in the nearest future.

According to sources close to the couple, the Fenty Beauty boss is reportedly set to marry her rapper boyfriend in Barbados after they welcome their baby.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both 33, announced they were expecting this week as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in a heartwarming New York photoshoot.

And the couple are said to be planning to say ‘I do’ in Rihanna’s home country with the pop star lining up Prime Minister Mia Mottley, 56, as the newborn’s godmother.

The pair are said to be completely smitten with each other. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional and wants a wedding.

