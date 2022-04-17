Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Photographed for the First Time Since Cheating Rumour

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been photographed together for the first time since rumours of a break up hit the internet.

The expectant parents were pictured together, arriving at the Fenty Beauty queen’s home country of Barbados for the Easter holidays.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky held hands and seemed very much in love despite the rumour that Rocky was allegedly caught cheating on Rihanna with her shoe designer, Amina Muaddi as they arrived at Grantly Adams International airport in Barbados.

According to UK Metro, the couple met up at a Barbados airport on Saturday where they were seen heading towards a car.

It’s not surprising to see the two in Barbados especially since Riri’s recent interview with @voguemagazine where she revealed her ideal place to raise a child. “Rocky asked me recently if I had a dream place, where would it be? I told him home, Barbados. I always imagined it being that way.” Rihanna even shed some light on her relationship with A$AP saying, “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

Although the soon-to-be-parents have not addressed the rumour, Mauddi, who has designed shoes for Rihanna’s brand, Fenty, debunked the report on her Instagram page on Friday night.

