Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Allegedly Split After She Caught Him Cheating with Shoe Designer

The internet is swirling with unconfirmed rumours that Rihanna and boyfriend, A$AP Rocky have split up.

According to a Twitter user, the SavageXFenty Beauty boss who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, broke up with her rapper boyfriend after she caught him cheating with designer, Amina Muaddi.This supposedly went down during the Paris Fashion Week.

Allegedly this happened during Paris Fashion Week. https://t.co/G5V6MnPim9 — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

As expected, Twitter has erupted in disbelief at the news which is yet to be confirmed by either party with Rihanna trending on the number 2 spot at the moment. See some of the reaction to the news.

me after hearing Rihanna and asap rocky split pic.twitter.com/0BA5CDSn7k — Septimus Prime 🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) April 14, 2022

Drake after hearing Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are no longer together pic.twitter.com/nsyaoqOYpc — Frenchkind🗿 (@o6inna) April 14, 2022

Even serial cheaters dont understand how and why Asap Rocky would cheat on Rihanna pic.twitter.com/qgZBJMa1I5 — DawieSA (@DawieChetty) April 14, 2022

this rihanna and asap rocky rumor better be fake because no way asap really cheated on rihanna..… pic.twitter.com/iNSNm0BoH2 — rina🍄 (@dreamglowrina) April 14, 2022

Asap Rocky cheated on Rihanna,women are about to hate man 10x more than ever. pic.twitter.com/jnYPSdMORx — 😎🤫LESEDI (@LesediNkosana) April 14, 2022

If asap Rocky really did cheat on Rihanna

The guy needs to be awarded dumbest nigga in this century 🙌 pic.twitter.com/w67bxg8h3F — Weird Human 🙃 (@Dweirdhuman) April 14, 2022

Twitter finding out ASAP Rocky cheated on Rihanna pic.twitter.com/Dl3EfAM6LZ — 🥶🔥 (@IonCheat) April 14, 2022

Me trying to find a reliable source to confirm the Rihanna and Asap Rocky drama pic.twitter.com/Jsj43JyWgg — Kate (@KateThornley3) April 14, 2022

Nah ASAP Rocky cheating on Rihanna has to be the biggest fumble in fumble history — Thando (@Thando_hearts) April 14, 2022

i do not believe Asap Rocky cheated on Rihanna. i refuse to believe he’s that dumb. — 𝟒𝐏𝐀𝐂 (@neomokss_) April 14, 2022

“ASAP Rocky and Rihanna broke up now it’s my turn with her fr” pic.twitter.com/JTfWgfNg5j — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) April 14, 2022

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky laughing at you clowns right now pic.twitter.com/6Btj9CgCnV — NeKo RoMane✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) April 14, 2022

Drake to Rihanna after hearing ASAP rocky cheated on her : “Riri, I’m hearing your relationship is kinda rocky right now. Come to the 6 & we’ll talk about our future wedding vows pic.twitter.com/t6iJxPD4WX — Luffy D. Michael (@DavidMichael_Sr) April 14, 2022

