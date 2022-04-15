Friday, April 15, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Allegedly Split After She Caught Him Cheating with Shoe Designer

The internet is swirling with unconfirmed rumours that Rihanna and boyfriend, A$AP Rocky have split up.

According to a Twitter user, the SavageXFenty Beauty boss who is pregnant with the couple’s first child,  broke up with her rapper boyfriend after she caught him cheating with designer, Amina Muaddi.This supposedly went down during the Paris Fashion Week.

 

As expected, Twitter has erupted in disbelief at the news which is yet to be confirmed by either party with Rihanna trending on the number 2 spot at the moment. See some of the reaction to the news.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: