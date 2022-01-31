Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child Together!

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna and boyfriend, A$AP Rocky as the two are expecting their first child together.

After months of speculation, the couple confirmed the pregnancy news by showing off RiRi’s bump, in style, on a stroll in NYC over the weekend.

The “Diamonds” singer and fashion mogul debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing bump adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewels.

In one of the sweet photos, which were snapped in Harlem, where A$AP Rocky grew up, the rapper kisses the soon-to-be mom on her forehead as they enjoy a snowy walk outdoors.

Back in May, A$AP Rocky told GQ about his romance with Rihanna, calling her the “love of my life.” When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Speaking on fatherhood, A$AP Rocky, 33, said starting a family is “in my destiny, absolutely.” As he put it at the time, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

The couple reportedly began dating in November 2020 after years of friendship. The duo had sparked romance rumors since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020. That July, she featured A$AP Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign, and the duo did several interviews together to promote the collab.

