Rights group raises the alarm over coup

Expressing fear over trends of military incursions in African countries, Burkina Faso and Guinea Bissau, the Campaign for Democracy (CD) has called on elder statesmen and stakeholders in the country to caution the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government on its alleged financial recklessness and maladministration in order not to provide an excuse for the military to terminate democracy in the country again.

A statement by Pastor Ifeanyi Odili the General Secretary of the group cautioned that it would be suicidal if stakeholders failed to caution the people at the helm of affairs of the nation on the impact of obnoxious policies which had pauperized the citizenry.

The statement reads in parts: “Taking a cue from ongoing wave of military coup d’etat in some African countries with the silence maintained by the western power, it would be readily concluded that Nigeria’s democracy is heading towards doom if all hands are not on deck to check the recklessness and maladministration of APC government in Nigeria.

“It will be suicidal for Nigeria as a nation and for Nigerians if all the right-thinking persons sit back and allow the present pilots of Nigeria’s affairs to continue with all the widespread evils APC government has brought to our dear country,” it said.

The group blamed the APC-led Federal Government for the rate of distrust among the ethnic nationals, noting that “No more trust, many Nigerians have lost confidence in our nationhood. The APC-led Federal Government has demonstrated its tyranny, despotism, nepotism, and oppression against some geographical zones. Our federal character has since been bastardized on partisan politics.

“A grade level 12 officer in the government ministries cannot afford a two square meal. Most of them have started to withdraw their children from private schools to government poorly maintained schools.

“Every Nigerian is living in abject poverty and extreme poor of state of security occasioned by APC-led evil government. Nigerians are afraid to travel from one state to another except for a few who can afford air transport. No one wants to travel by land for the fear of being kidnapped. Nigerians have been intimidated and confused. Nigeria’s image abroad is nothing to write home about.

“The nation’s economy is second to zero. Our foreign debts have irredeemably soared that it will take five generations to offset,” it said.

CD warned that politicians should not create room for the military incursion, saying that “We make bold to say that it is a huge illusion to say that the once rejected khaki boys cannot strike again. It is already happening in some African countries with no western opposition. We will not be off the mark to say that the military may hide under the recklessness and corruption which have always been to truncate our hard-earned democracy.”

Warning the incumbent government to avoid perpetuating itself in power through the rigging of the election, CD said: “Drawing from the above, apart from sensitization and mobilization of Nigerian masses towards 2023 presidential election, the Campaign for Democracy(CD) has started a nationwide consultation with progressive minds, major political leaders and some selected human rights and pro-democracy activists of like minds across the country in readiness for a showdown in 2023 should APC-led government foist itself on Nigerians through ballot manipulation.

The group said the nation needed a candidate that would enshrine love among ethnic nationals, adding that “whoever that is emerging as the President of Nigeria must possess effective communication skills, courage to make unpopular decisions, crisis management skills and other necessary expertise.”

